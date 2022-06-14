If Scott could play the Giants every week, he'd be a superstar. The veteran backup has scored in all six of his career matchups against them. But the rest of the time he's completely dependent on the health of Miles Sanders. Now that Kenneth Gainwell has a year under his belt, it's no certainty that Scott would see more than half the touches even if Sanders was out. Scott should not be drafted in the first 12 rounds and will likely end up on the waiver wire if Sanders is healthy the first four weeks of the season.