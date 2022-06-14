Cooks remains one of Fantasy's most up-and-down receivers, but the simple fact that he was way more up than down with Davis Mills last season makes him attractive as a No. 2 option. Cooks had a 71% catch rate on throws from Mills, averaging just 10.7 yards per completion but scoring five touchdowns (one every 13.8 receptions). In their final four games together, Cooks notched at least 18 PPR points three times -- it was only their Week 18 finale (when the Texans offense flowed through Danny Amendola) when Cooks wasn't a focal point of the offense. Houston's passing game not only remains mostly unchanged, but it also figures to be busy given the lack of firepower across the defense and the run game. It points to another good year for Cooks -- maybe even his best one yet. It wouldn't be terrible to draft Cooks in Round 3, but it would be really good value if you could swipe him in Round 4 or later.