It is hard to know what to make of Aiyuk's career thus far. After a promising rookie season, Aiyuk appeared to start 2021 in the doghouse, injured or both. In the first seven weeks of the season he only caught 13 passes for 141 yards. Week 9 was the first time he played more than 90% of the snaps; he didn't fall below that number the rest of the season, and his 17-game pace over the final 10 weeks of the season was 73-1,164-7. We're not comfortable with Aiyuk until Round 10 because of concerns about the 49ers' pass volume and Trey Lance's accuracy, but Aiyuk has top-20 upside if everything goes right.