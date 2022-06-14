Bolden left New England this offseason and followed former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to Las Vegas. McDaniels, now the head coach for the Raiders, will likely use Bolden in a similar fashion -- as an emergency option in his backfield. Bolden is not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues. The Raiders have Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake atop the depth chart, and rookie Zamir White is also ahead of Bolden. But if needed, like he was in New England, Bolden could see the field and be a potential flex option in deeper leagues.