McManus should be considered a low-end starting Fantasy kicker in all leagues, and he's worth drafting with a last-round pick. The Broncos offense should improve this season with the addition of Russell Wilson, and McManus should get more scoring chances. In 2021, he made 26 of 31 field goals, including five from 50-plus yards, as well as 33 of 34 PATs. There's a lot to like about McManus this season given the outlook for the Denver offense thanks to Wilson joining the Broncos.