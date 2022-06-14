Berrios will likely be the No. 4 receiver for the Jets this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. The Jets added rookie receiver Garrett Wilson in the first round of the NFL Draft to go with Elijah Moore and Corey Davis, and that trio is likely ahead of Berrios on the depth chart. Now, as we saw in 2021, Davis and Moore struggled to stay healthy, which allowed Berrios to have a strong finish to the season. He averaged 13.5 PPR points in his final four games, and he could be a valuable weapon for Zach Wilson if given a chance. However, with the trio of Garrett Wilson, Moore and Davis healthy, Berrios could struggle for targets. At best, Berrios could be worth adding off the waiver wire during the year.