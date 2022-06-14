The Jets selected rookie running back Hall in the second round of the NFL Draft from Iowa State, and he should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back coming into the season. Hall is worth drafting as early as Round 3 in all leagues. He's expected to share playing time with Michael Carter, which is a problem for Hall's ceiling, but he should get enough work in all aspects of the offense (rushing downs, passing game, short-yardage, etc.) to be successful. The Jets should have an above-average offensive line, and we hope Zach Wilson improves in Year 2 to give the Jets more chances to score. Preferably, you'll be able to draft Hall in Round 4, but if he looks good in training camp and appears locked into the lead role ahead of Carter then drafting Hall in Round 3 makes sense. In rookie-only drafts, Hall should be the No. 1 overall selection.