Perriman joined the Bucs midway through last season and was able to put a couple highlights on tape, including a 58-yard touchdown to beat the Bills in overtime. While he enters the season buried on the Bucs depth chart, there will be snaps available with Chris Godwin unlikely to be ready to start the season. Keep an eye on how playing time appears to be shaking out in camp and the preseason, as Perriman could be a name to watch in deeper leagues should he be in line for a regular role early in the season.