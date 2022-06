Jordan deserves some consideration as a late-round Fantasy sleeper. The tight end was barely a blip on the Fantasy radar as a rookie, but he did manage at least 9.0 PPR points in half of his four games with Davis Mills toward the end of the year. That hints at something that can be built upon. Chances are you won't draft Jordan unless you're in a TE-premium league and in Round 13-plus, but he's worth keeping in mind in case you need a tight end during the season.