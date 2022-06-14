Even with Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic on the roster, the Commanders made running back a priority in the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting Robinson in Round 3. The team has talked about Gibson and Robinson in an early-downs committee approach, which is made less appealing by the impact McKissic has on passing downs. Robinson should be drafted in Round 12 or later, but he probably won't have a Fantasy impact without an injury. In Dynasty leagues, Robinson is a top-50 running back worth a pick late in Round 2 of rookie-only drafts.