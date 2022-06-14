The Raiders selected Brown in the seventh round of the NFL Draft from UCLA, and the rookie will compete for a job this season. We don't expect him to get much work if he makes the final roster, and he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Las Vegas has Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake and Zamir White ahead of Brown on the depth chart, and it would likely take several injuries before he saw the field. Keep an eye on Brown and his role in training camp, but we don't expect him to have much Fantasy value in 2022.