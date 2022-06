The Broncos defense has the makeup to be great with a quality pass rush led by Randy Gregory and Bradley Chubb, as well as a standout secondary with Pat Surtain II, Ronald Darby, Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson. It makes the Broncos DST an attractive Fantasy option, and the unit is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. In 2021, the Broncos DST struggled, but this unit should improve this season. Consider the Broncos DST a low-end starting option in all leagues.