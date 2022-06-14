Not many Fantasy managers will be excited to take the Browns DST, but with a pair of favorable-looking matchups to begin the year (at Panthers, vs. Jets), they should at least earn some final-round consideration as an early-season streaming unit. Headlined by pass-rush beast Myles Garrett and a deep secondary, the Browns DST should be able to come close to the 43 sacks and 13 interceptions it notched in 2022. If it does, it will have the chance to wind up as a top-10 squad for the second year in a row, even though their schedule includes dates with Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Justin Herbert and double-dips with Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow.