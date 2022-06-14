Edwards is getting a fresh start with the Falcons, and he could emerge as a waiver-wire option for Fantasy managers this year. Edwards is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues, but he is someone to monitor in training camp. Atlanta has revamped its receiving corps with Drake London and Edwards joining the Falcons. Edwards will hopefully become a top target for Marcus Mariota or Desmond Ridder, and Fantasy managers have been waiting for a reason to trust Edwards, who averaged a career-high 6.8 PPR points per game last season with the Raiders. Hopefully, Edwards can take advantage of his new opportunity in Atlanta and become a potential Fantasy option this year.