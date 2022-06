The Buccaneers DST finished last season as a top-five unit thanks to recording 47 sacks and allowing the fifth-fewest points in the league. They should again be among the better units in Fantasy despite a tough schedule that includes facing the Cowboys, Saints, Packers and Chiefs to begin the year. Expect them to end the year around the top five yet again, though that early-year schedule makes them tough to invest in during Draft Day with anything other than a last-round pick.