Pringle has a big opportunity in front of him this season with the Bears, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues as a reserve Fantasy option. Pringle has the chance to start for Chicago this season opposite Darnell Mooney, and Pringle could be a favored target for Justin Fields along with Mooney and tight end Cole Kmet. But Pringle has to prove he's better than guys like Equanimeous St. Brown, Tajae Sharpe, Dante Pettis and Velus Jones Jr. We like Pringle the best of that group, but keep in mind his career high is just 7.4 PPR points per game, set last season in Kansas City. Keep an eye on Pringle's role in training camp, and if he wins the starting job opposite Mooney, draft Pringle as a sleeper with a late-round pick in all leagues.