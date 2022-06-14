Uzomah jumped to the Jets in free agency this offseason but still figures to fight for playing time. He was one of three tight ends acquired by New York, suggesting the team has a plan to add a wrinkle to the position group without specifically giving a large workload to one player. Uzomah had two games with more than 11 PPR points last year, and that was in a crowded offense with Joe Burrow at quarterback. Now he's in the same situation but with Zach Wilson at quarterback. His Week 1 matchup against the Ravens makes him unappealing as a streamer. He should only get taken as a backup in tight end-premium formats.