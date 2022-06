The Buccaneers' tight end of the future could be Otton. The big man from Washington started for four years, and while the stats aren't pretty (nine touchdowns in 39 games), his size certainly stands out. Unfortunately, Otton's speed wasn't a positive, plus he's coming off ankle surgery. There's a chance Otton becomes an interesting Fantasy tight end, but it's almost certainly not going to happen early on in 2022. That makes Otton just a pick in rookie-only drafts starting at 30th overall.