An undrafted free agent out of Ball State in 2021, Huntley essentially had a redshirt year with the Falcons and faces an uphill battle to make this year's roster against more competition at the running back position, including fifth-round rookie Tyler Allgeier. While it's possible coach Arthur Smith sees Huntley as a Derrick Henry-lite type of running back should everything break right, he isn't worth rostering in Fantasy until he finds meaningful playing time.