The Memphis speedster will attempt to be more than just a special-teams return-man and gadget player for the Steelers. The former track star posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons at Memphis with 19 total touchdowns in 23 games. While there's no doubting his breakaway ability and quick hands, he's definitely small and not physical, likely limiting how good he can be in the pros. It'll keep Austin from being a top-20 pick in rookie-only drafts, and it'll mean he'll be a very late pick in Dynasty start-ups.