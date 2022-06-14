Ridley has been suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating the league's policy on sports betting. The prevailing belief is that he'll be reinstated for the 2023 season, but that's not guaranteed. Obviously, no one will take him in any non-keeper format, but because Ridley's future is completely up in the air, he is not a must-snag in keeper and Dynasty leagues, either. His best-case scenario would mean playing as a 29-year-old with very limited action over a two-year span for a team that's yet to be determined.