Akers' remarkable recovery from a torn Achilles was one of the best stories of 2021. But getting back on the field was one thing; now he needs to show that he's regained the explosiveness that made him a Round 2 pick back in 2020. Akers did not top 55 rushing yards in a game or score a touchdown after his return despite 67 carries in four postseason games. That inefficiency, along with questions about his role in the passing game, are why you should wait until Round 4 to draft Akers in redraft leagues. Akers is more valuable in Dynasty leagues because he'll still be just 23 years old at the start of the year, but he's still best viewed as a mid-range No. 2 back in that format as well.