Newton spent the first half of 2021 looking for a job following an uninspiring season as Patriots starter that saw the former MVP throw only eight touchdowns in 15 starts. He eventually reunited with the Panthers in November and saw action in eight games, including five starts (all losses). His completion percentage was the second lowest of his career, while he threw interceptions at a higher clip than ever before. While he can still flash as a runner, it's possible 2021 was his final chance to see regular playing time, as he remains a free agent at time of this writing despite Carolina's QB situation being no better now than it was in November. Newton isn't worth rostering in Fantasy leagues until he joins a team and appears in line to play regularly.