Brate has spent much of his career as a touchdown-dependent option in Fantasy leagues, and it's possible he could emerge as one again this year if Rob Gronkowski doesn't return for one more season in Tampa. O.J. Howard is now in Buffalo, and while the Bucs drafted two rookies to help restock the position, it seems likely Tom Brady will want to lean on the most established option in Brate for what could be his last Super Bowl run. Should Gronk return, Brate becomes someone to ignore in most Fantasy leagues, but until that happens consider him someone to keep in mind in deeper formats and TE-premium leagues at the end of drafts.