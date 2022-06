The Cardinals defense finished as a borderline startable unit last year largely because they were tied for league-best with 14 fumble recoveries. They were in the middle of the pack in sacks, interceptions, points and yards allowed. Since fumble recoveries are the least predictable of the defensive stats, it may be best to leave them undrafted, especially with a Week 1 matchup against the Chiefs. The fact that they lost Chandler Jones only makes them less desirable.