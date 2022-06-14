Wentz is on his third team in as many seasons, which is typically not a good thing, but Wentz's history does offer some Fantasy appeal in Superflex and two-QB leagues. Getting a shot to pilot the Commanders offense is probably his last chance to be a starter in the NFL. He'll hope to develop consistency for the whole season rather than start hot and then flame out for Fantasy managers as he's done the past two years. And although Washington will provide him with an underrated receiving corps, it's been a long time since the franchise has delivered a superior Fantasy quarterback. Wentz hasn't averaged north of 20 Fantasy points since 2018, and he barely did it then. Expect the 29-year-old to go undrafted in regular seasonal drafts, but to get picked after Round 8 in Superflex leagues and Round 7 in two-QB formats.