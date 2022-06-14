Lamb is a top-12 wide receiver who should be drafted as early as Round 3 in full PPR leagues. After two years sharing the field with Amari Cooper, Lamb should be the clear No. 1 in Dallas and should see all the targets he can handle. Lamb is one of five players ever with 150 catches and 2,000 receiving yards through his age-22 season and has the type of profile that could turn into the No. 1 wide receiver in Fantasy if he sees enough targets. In Dynasty leagues, Lamb is a surefire top-five wide receiver who should be drafted at the end of Round 1 in startups.