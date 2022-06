Henne will again be the No. 2 quarterback in Kansas City behind Patrick Mahomes, but Henne is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Should something happen to Mahomes then Henne would be worth adding off waivers in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. We hope that doesn't happen because we want Mahomes to stay healthy all season, so hopefully Henne remains on the bench for most of the 2022 campaign.