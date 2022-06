The Chargers DST could be among the better Fantasy options this season, and the unit is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. The pass rush should be impressive with Khalil Mack joining Joey Bosa, and the secondary could be among the best in the NFL with J.C. Jackson, Asante Samuel Jr. and Derwin James. We like the Chargers DST as a low-end starting option, but the unit should also emerge as a waiver wire option if it goes undrafted this year.