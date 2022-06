Kolar figures to be a backup tight end with the Ravens this season. At Iowa State, he caught at least six scores in each of his past three seasons. He's a big guy with big hands but isn't fast nor elusive, which makes him easier to defend. The only way he'll maintain Fantasy value is if he finds a role where he's getting at least six targets per game, which is very unlikely in 2022. Kolar is worth a late pick in Dynasty rookie-only drafts.