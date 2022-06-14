Edmonds was one of the first running backs to sign in free agency, but the fact that the Dolphins also added Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel suggests Edmonds will remain in a committee. As such, he should be drafted as a flex, or borderline No. 2 running back no earlier than Round 6. The expectation should be that Edmonds sees eight to 10 carries per game and catches three or four passes. He does have upside beyond that if injuries or ineffectiveness from the other two gives him a shot at a larger role.