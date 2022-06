The Chiefs defense will have a new look this season. Tyrann Mathieu is gone to New Orleans, and Kansas City has added first-round rookies in defensive end George Karlaftis and cornerback Trent McDuffie, as well as free agent Justin Reid. Along with Chris Jones, Frank Clark and L'Jarius Sneed, this defense could be special. We like the Chiefs DST as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy option in all leagues, and the unit is worth drafting with a late-round pick.