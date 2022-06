Okonkwo will compete for playing time this preseason. The rookie tight end out of Maryland was really only a factor in 2021, a year after sitting out due to a case of myocarditis. Okonkwo is undersized for a tight end but could work out as an H-back who does a variety of things on offense and special-teams, but not necessarily put up numbers. Okonkwo shouldn't be expected to get picked in many drafts.