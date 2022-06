Boswell is expected to serve as the Steelers kicker in 2022. In that role last year, he finished sixth among all kickers in Fantasy points per game. It's a little hard to envision him being as successful this year, namely because the Steelers offense is transitioning to a different playbook. It might mean more stalled drives just out of his range. You should be able to find a more reliable kicker than Boswell with your last pick, including two in his division.