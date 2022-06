Conley will compete for playing time with the Texans this preseason, but he's among the most underachieving wideouts in the league. He has 15 touchdowns over seven seasons, including four total in his past two years, despite playing in 100 games, Conley has amassed over 100 yards once and over 75 yards five times. Unless injuries befall Texans receivers, please don't make him part of your Fantasy team.