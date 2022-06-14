Godwin has been an excellent Fantasy receiver for the past three seasons with two top-seven finishes. It's assumed once he's fully rehabbed from the torn ACL suffered last December that he'll quickly re-establish himself as a high-target playmaker in the Bucs' offense and at minimum a top-12 option on a weekly basis. When will he be all the way back? That remains to be seen, and whatever his timetable is will impact when you draft him. If he's participating in practices leading up to the season, Godwin will warrant a top-25 pick easily. If he's not close, he could slip into late Round 3 or Round 4 just because you won't be able to use him early on. In that case, pairing Godwin with teammate Russell Gage (Round 9) could pay off dividends.