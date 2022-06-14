Olave, a three-year throttler at Ohio State, figures to have an instant role in the offense. The first-round pick was a regular staple in the Buckeyes offense as both a short-area target and as a deep-ball receiver. His instant acceleration was his secret weapon to blast opponents for 15.4 yards per catch and score 35 touchdowns over four years, including 32 in his final 33 games. What Olave has in speed he lacks in power, so there is a little concern about how he'll do once defenders start hitting him, but he's plenty elusive which will keep defenders baffled. There is a path where Olave leads all rookie receivers in yards and touchdowns, and he's got the right kind of downfield strong-arm in Jameis Winston to get there, but he absolutely will have to share targets with Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry along the way. No doubt he should be considered around pick No. 100 overall in seasonal leagues, while he'll go anywhere from second to ninth overall in rookie-only drafts depending on format.