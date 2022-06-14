Kirk signed a monster deal in the offseason to become the No. 1 wide receiver for Jacksonville. He's best drafted as a borderline No. 3 wide receiver starting in Round 8. Kirk will be searching for his first 1,000-yard season and he'll need Trevor Lawrence to make a major leap to get there. Marvin Jones led this team with 832 yards in 2021. If Lawrence develops, and Doug Pederson has modified his offense to include more wide receiver targets, then Kirk does have starter upside. But it's best to draft him as a reserve and see how things shake out in Jacksonville first.