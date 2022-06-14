The case for taking McCaffrey as soon as No. 1 overall starts here: He's hit at least 15 PPR points in 80.9% of his games over the past four seasons (4 of 7 games in 2021), and at least 20 PPR points in 73.8% of his games in the same span (also 4 of 7 games in 2021). Running backs with that kind of consistent Fantasy upside are very difficult to find. The case against CMC is pretty obvious: He's missed 23 out of a possible 33 games, not including two games he left early, due to five separate injuries over the past two seasons. The Panthers have obviously recognized this and seem open to lowering McCaffrey's exposure this season, but perhaps not to a point where he's significantly splitting high-value opportunities. A potentially muddled depth chart behind him and a tough projected schedule doesn't help, though that would impact Carolina's backups -- D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard -- much more than McCaffrey. Here's the bottom line: Those with fearless conviction will take McCaffrey if they get the chance, those who confidently opt for safety in Round 1 won't choose him, and those who can't pass up an opportunity on a league-winner will figure out where the stud-when-healthy running back fits in among the other elite-tier players. Our consensus? If he's available at fifth overall or later in PPR (sixth in non-PPR), he's worth the risk.