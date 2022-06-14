The Packers had such a strong evaluation on Watson that they traded multiple picks to secure him near the top of Day 2 in the 2022 NFL Draft. It's easy to see why: Watson chews up ground with his ridiculously long stride length and blazing straight-line speed. He also played in an offense in college that used him on jet sweeps and in pre-snap motion -- very similar to the offense the Packers run under Matt LaFleur. Most believe Watson could carve out a similar role to Marquez Valdes-Scantling as a rookie, but that's doing a disservice to Watson as a prospect. His Fantasy ceiling, even as early as 2022, is considerably higher. Expect him to get picked before the end of Round 10 in seasonal leagues and the end of Round 1 in rookie-only drafts.