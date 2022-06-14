In 10 games replacing Christian McCaffrey in 2021, Hubbard scored at least 13 PPR points four times and at least 15 PPR points twice. That's not so great, nor was Hubbard ranking outside of the top 35 in pretty much every single advanced rushing metric last year, the least of which being a 3.56 yards per carry average. The Panthers added D'Onta Foreman this offseason to add more power and experience to their running back depth chart, likely putting Hubbard in a position to barely contribute when McCaffrey is healthy and partially work when McCaffrey is sidelined. Thus, we'd wait to add Hubbard off waivers once it's clear he'll be relied upon in the Panthers offense. You shouldn't draft him.