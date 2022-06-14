For two seasons, we've had high expectations for Edwards-Helaire, and for two seasons we've been disappointed. Hopefully, this is the year he delivers a standout Fantasy campaign. One major difference for Edward-Helaire this season is his draft value. He was previously being drafted in the first three rounds in the majority of leagues over the past two seasons. This year, he likely won't be selected until after Round 5. He has competition in Ronald Jones, but Edwards-Helaire should be the starter and will play on passing downs. He needs to stay healthy after missing 10 games over the past two seasons, but there's a path to success if Edwards-Helaire can be a primary target in the passing game. We like him as a low-end No. 2 running back/flex, with his value higher in PPR, and this could finally be a breakout season for Edwards-Helaire in 2022.