Beasley is a free agent at the time of publication, and we'll see if he signs with a new team prior to training camp. Until that happens, Beasley should not be drafted in the majority of leagues. With the right team, Beasley can still be a viable No. 3 Fantasy receiver in PPR. He had 82 catches in each of the past two seasons in Buffalo, and he averaged 11.1 PPR points per game in 2020. He dipped to 7.4 PPR points per game in 2021, but he can be a good source of catches in the right system. Keep an eye on what happens, and Beasley can eventually be a late-round pick in PPR leagues or a good waiver wire target in all formats.