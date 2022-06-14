With Jimmy Graham and Allen Robinson gone, and Byron Pringle and Velus Jones the only notable additions to the Bears receiving corps, Kmet will be one of the most trendy breakout picks at tight end. Kmet is one of the most explosive athletes at the position (88th percentile vertical jump, 89th percentile broad jump) and arguably the highest-upside player at the position aside from those being taken as top-10 picks. The best Fantasy tight ends finish first or second on their teams in targets, and Kmet has a very clear shot at being precisely that for the Bears. You should shrug off his lack of touchdowns from 2021 and expect Kmet to be a factor for the Bears most weeks. Round 9 or later is fine to take him.