Turner was a fifth-round pick for the Commanders and could one day fill the shoes of Logan Thomas at tight end. Because he's a rookie tight end, and Thomas is still on the team, Turner can be ignored in redraft leagues. But he did earn a 20% target share as a 20-year-old at Nevada, so there's definitely room for optimism about his Dynasty future. Turner shouldn't be drafted before Round 4 in rookie-only drafts unless the league is a tight-end premium one.