If the Colts DST was good enough to finish as a top-10 unit in 2021, the additions of cornerback Stephon Gilmore and pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue should only help. Indianapolis registered 19 interceptions and yielded the 10th-fewest total rush yards, but they also had just 33 sacks (seventh-fewest). This might legitimately be among the best DSTs in Fantasy if it can get to the quarterback more, something both of their big-name free-agent acquisitions help with. Opening the season against the Texans and Jaguars offenses also makes them more appealing on Draft Day, though a Week 3 matchup against the Chiefs means pivoting really soon into the year. This unit is worth one of your last two picks.