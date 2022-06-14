The Commanders defensive unit can be ignored in most leagues until it shows that last year's disappointment was an aberration. Despite a talented defensive front that includes first-round picks Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen and DaRon Payne, the team ranked in the middle of the pack with 38 sacks and gave up 5.7 yards per play, which ranked sixth-worst in the NFL. If Young and Sweat can stay healthy, this unit could be a bounceback candidate, but we'll need to see it before rostering them.