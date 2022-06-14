Kupp probably won't repeat his historic 2021 season, but he should still be drafted as the first receiver off the board as a Round 1 pick in all redraft formats. How much regression we can expect from Kupp is up for debate, but his baseline before this season was pretty outstanding. From 2018 through 2020, Kupp's 17-game pace was for 99 catches, 1,177 yards, and eight touchdowns. Those 264 Fantasy points would have made him WR9 last year and doesn't account for the quarterback upgrade he saw last year. In Dynasty leagues, Kupp is slightly less valuable due to his age, but he's still a top-10 wide receiver.