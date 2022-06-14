Patterson may have saved your Fantasy season in 2021 thanks to his ninth-year breakout campaign, and, silly as it sounds, he could be fairly helpful again in 2022. Borderline automatic for about the first two-thirds of last year, Patterson carved out a role as a dual-threat touchdown machine, scoring nine times and averaging over 90 total yards per game before bottoming out in Week 14. A repeat performance might be hard to buy into, particularly since the Falcons may opt to utilize Patterson more as a receiver (they drafted rookie Tyler Allgeier to help improve their run game). But the point is that Patterson figures to remain a consistent part of the Atlanta offense in some form or fashion. That keeps him on the Fantasy radar, and getting him into lineups as a running back only helps his value. He's worth taking a chance on beginning in Round 8, especially if you find yourself thin at running back during your draft.