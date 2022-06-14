Davis still has the chance to start for the Jets this season with the addition of first-round rookie Garrett Wilson, but Davis is now likely third on the pecking order for targets behind Wilson and Elijah Moore. Davis should only be drafted with a late-round pick in the majority of leagues. We'll see if Zach Wilson can support three options in this passing game to make Garrett Wilson, Moore and Davis all Fantasy relevant, but we expect Davis to suffer the most. In his first year with the Jets in 2021, Davis struggled with injuries and inconsistent play. He missed eight games due to injury, including the final five outings with a groin problem, and he had only four games with at least 12 PPR points. He will likely have sporadic quality outings this year, but he is still worth drafting with a late-round flier in all leagues just to see what develops, even in a potentially reduced role behind Garrett Wilson and Moore.